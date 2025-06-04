Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.30 and traded as low as $27.40. Hitachi shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 390,345 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,735.45 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

