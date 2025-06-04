Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hologic Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after buying an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after buying an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

