Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,259.65. This represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,016 shares of company stock worth $1,420,640 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HMN opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

