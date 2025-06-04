Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

