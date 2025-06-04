Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.48.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Humana by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 153,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,898,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Humana has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

