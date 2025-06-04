IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IAC by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IAC by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in IAC by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

