IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 36.1% in May

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

