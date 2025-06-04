Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.19. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 596,135 shares changing hands.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

