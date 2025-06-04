Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after buying an additional 244,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $10,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $7,982,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.