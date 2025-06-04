Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ IART opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.