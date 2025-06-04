Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
