Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.78 and traded as low as $31.58. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 1,018,968 shares traded.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

