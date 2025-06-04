Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as low as $18.63. Investar shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 15,478 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Investar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ISTR

Investar Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Investar by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 145,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Investar by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.