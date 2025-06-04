Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,850,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

