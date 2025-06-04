John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of John Wiley & Sons worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.