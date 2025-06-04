Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 20.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

