Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1,289.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.75 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

