Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.84 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($10.00). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 732.45 ($9.90), with a volume of 281,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.86) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.86) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 753.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.