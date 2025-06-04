KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $30.87. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 41,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

