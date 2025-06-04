Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
LGI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
