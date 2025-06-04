Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

