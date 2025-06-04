Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.34. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 127,940 shares changing hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 72.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

