Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.34. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 127,940 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
