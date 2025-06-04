Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Lear Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $126.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,052,000 after buying an additional 145,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after buying an additional 356,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lear by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,060,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

