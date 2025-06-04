LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of LiveRamp worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,269.50 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RAMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.