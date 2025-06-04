Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 232,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $58,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,017.55. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Stock Performance
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
