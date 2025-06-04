Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 232,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $58,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,017.55. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXFR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

