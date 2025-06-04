Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 48,621 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 406.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett acquired 6,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 162,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. The trade was a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,472.68. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.