Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

