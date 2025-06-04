Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,568 Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after acquiring an additional 384,471 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,429,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,498,000 after acquiring an additional 320,392 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,039,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,332,000 after acquiring an additional 467,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,400,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 651,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SDRL stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDRL. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

