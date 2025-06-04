Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,476 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. William Blair began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

