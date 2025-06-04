Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 49,822 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bumble by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Bumble’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

