Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Wabash National worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $382.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

