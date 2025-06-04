Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Atkore by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atkore by 50.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

