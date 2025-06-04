Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,636 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Viemed Healthcare worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 646,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 296,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 328,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 217,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.