Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 106,153 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 446.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,153 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Xeris Biopharma worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 476,118 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 7.9%

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

