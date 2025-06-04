Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 146,505 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 390.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays increased their target price on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

