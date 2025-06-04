Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 201 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $115,707.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,007.72. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.99.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

