Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,643 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $24.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $33,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 765,534 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,582.72. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

