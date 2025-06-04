Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 417,651 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 801.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,841 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,581 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

