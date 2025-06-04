Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 47,690 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MannKind by 3,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.14.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $53,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,109.20. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

