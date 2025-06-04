Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,497 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

