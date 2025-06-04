Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 56,217 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 495.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

