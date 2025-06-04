Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE SAM opened at $224.42 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

