Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,289 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

