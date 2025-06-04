Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 78,796 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

