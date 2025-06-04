Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 78,796 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
BigCommerce Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.