Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 715,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

