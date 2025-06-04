Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after buying an additional 1,074,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 914,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

