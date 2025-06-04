Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

