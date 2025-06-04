Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. The trade was a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIR

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.