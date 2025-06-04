Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $421,000 Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 234.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,811 shares of company stock valued at $155,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

AMLX stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.