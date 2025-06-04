Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $468,000 Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,542 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Chegg worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $128.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

