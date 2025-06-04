Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $486,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,160,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,152 shares of company stock worth $3,358,017. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

